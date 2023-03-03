Who was Steve Mackey, the musician that died at the age of 56?

Steven Mackey took his last breath on Thursday morning after a nearly three-month stay in the hospital which devastated the audience as he was known as one of the best bass guitarists. The 56-year-old musician had a long way ahead of him, but health took a toll on him, due to which he is not there among us.

About the bass guitarist: Steven Mackey

Steven had a successful career as he made his mark in the music industry. He was best known as the bass guitarist for the rock band Pulp, which he joined in 1989. As a record producer, he worked with M.I.A., Florence + the Machine, and Arcade Fire on songs and albums.

Mackey initially appeared on Pulp's third album, Separations, in 1989. He went on to perform on all of their following studio albums, including Different Class and His 'n' Hers, both of which are considered high points in the mid-1990s Britpop era.

Steven Mackey, 56 gone too soon.

The 56-year-old guitarist who is gone too soon took his last breath on Thursday morning, as reported by the band, after his grieving wife Katie Grand, whom he married in 2009, disclosed he had been silently suffering with his health.

Fans were taken aback by the revelation, which comes five months after Steve said he would not be participating in the Pulp reunion.

Katie said she is ‘shocked and grieved' by Steve's passing in an emotional tribute, while the band paid respect to 'their beloved friend’.

Wife, Katie, expressed a heartfelt note.

Steve Mackey's wife took it to Instagram as she pens down a heartfelt note for her husband Steven Mackey

