Who was the musical guest on SNL tonight? Breaking down their performance amid fan reactions | November 18th, 2023

Saturday nights just got a whole lot better with the latest episode of SNL gracing our screens on November 18, 2023. Wondering who stole the show as the musical guest? We’ve got the inside scoop, unraveling the beats, the buzz, and the fan reactions from this unforgettable Saturday Night sensation. Let’s dive into the beats and buzz surrounding this Saturday night sensation.

Meet the stars of the Saturday night

NBC’s iconic late-night sketch comedy series brought the laughs and entertainment with a brand new episode featuring the charismatic host, Jason Momoa, and the talented musical guest, Tate McRae.

Jason Momoa, is all set to make waves in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom this December, returning to the SNL stage after hosting in 2018. On the musical front, the spotlight shone on Tate McRae, making her Studio 8H debut. The combination promised a night of humor and harmonies.

ALSO READ: When is Emma Stone hosting Saturday Night Live? Details revealed as she prepares to star alongside Noah Kahan

The SNL lineup: Season 49 cast

The regular cast for SNL Season 49 brought their A-game, with familiar faces like Colin Jost, Michael Che, Kenan Thompson, and more. A show of solidarity saw the return of last year’s cast members, excluding Cecily Strong, who gracefully bid adieu mid-season. Colin Jost and Michael Che continued their reign as the Weekend Update anchors, solidifying their status as the longest-serving duo in the segment’s history.

SNL even made history at the Emmy Awards, securing its 93rd trophy, surpassing even the mighty Game of Thrones. The show's Twitter post about the night garnered mixed reactions, showcasing the diverse opinions of the fanbase.

The musical performance received missed reactions

Now, onto the main event – Tate McRae's musical performance. As the notes filled Studio 8H, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. Some praised McRae's emotional delivery, while others had opinions on her outfit.

Take a look at what people are saying! One user said, thank You Tate McRae… Not jason he did nothing for me, another commented, Ending always so beautifully emotional. Then there's someone wondering, "What is she wearing?" Someone else chimed in, saying, "I didn't think it could get any worse. What's another word for below abyss?" Quite the mix of opinions!

ALSO READ: 'So you know how much f*cking worse it was': Seth Meyers reveals what went behind Taylor Swift's 2009 monologue on Saturday Night Live