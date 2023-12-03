Who was the musical guest on SNL tonight? Exploring the life, and career of Noah Kahan

Indie singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is the new face that audiences saw as a musical guest on the Saturday Night Live show. The Grammy Best New Artist Award-nominated singer performed as a musical guest on SNL, on December 2 alongside fifth-time host Emma Stone . In the promo of the show, they were seen alongside cast member Sarah Sherman, who had a little fun with the singer-songwriter’s name.

Who is Noah Kahan?

At the SNL debut, the Indie singer came up with a performance of Dial Drunk from his third studio album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever). He released a shorter version of the album last year, but in June, he added seven more tracks to it, and Dial Drunk was among them. Noah Kahan is a nominee for Best New Artist at next year’s Grammy awards, as he has even performed several songs from the updated Stick Season during a sit-down with Rolling Stone back in January. His album went on to earn the Vermont native a Billboard Music Awards nomination for Top Rock Album.

The New England-raised singer-songwriter isn’t exactly sure how he got here as he has been selling out stadiums and arenas by performing pretty much nonstop for the better part of the last few years.

“I’ve definitely gotten to a place of complete surrealism where I feel like I’m living in The Truman Show or something and everyone is playing a joke on me,” said Noah Kahan to GQ in an interview.

How did Noah Kahan become famous?

It was his third album, Stick Season, which made him the next big thing as he even reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rock and Alternative Album charts this year. Not to forget that Noah Kahan even earned a Grammy nomination for the best new artist for his album.

Kahan first teased the song on TikTok during lockdown, and named for a term used by Vermonters to describe the period after the foliage falls but before the snow comes. However, no one ever imagined that he would be the next big name in the music industry.

