Who Was The Producer Of Margot Robbie's 'Bombshell' Margaret Riley? Exploring Her Life As She Passes Away At 58

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Margaret Riley, a renowned agent, manager, and partner at Lighthouse Management & Media, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Serving as a pivotal producer for the 2019 film Bombshell, Riley showcased her multifaceted talents. Tragically, her vibrant career was cut short as she battled ovarian cancer, leaving behind a void in the hearts of those who knew her. With a legacy of impactful contributions, Riley's influence resonates within the industry, and her untimely death serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by even the most accomplished individuals.

Who was Margaret Riley, the producer of Margot Robbie’s ‘Bombshell’?

Margaret Riley, the agent, manager, and partner at Lighthouse Management & Media, as well as the producer of the 2019 film Bombshell, passed away on Tuesday at her Brentwood residence after battling ovarian cancer. She was 58. The news was confirmed by her friends Lainie Becky and Matthew Weinberg to Deadline .

Riley's career in Hollywood spanned over 30 years, starting in the production of commercials, features, and documentaries. In 1992, she assumed the role of Director of Development at Tim Disney’s Virtual World Entertainment, a gaming/interactive company, where she transformed sci-fi properties into films for New Line Cinema.

In 1995, Riley joined the production/management company Addis Wechsler and Associates, later known as Industry Entertainment, rising from an assistant to a manager. In 2002, she established Margaret Riley Management, eventually acquired by Brillstein Entertainment Partners three years later. Leaving Brillstein in 2016, Riley joined Lighthouse Management and Media alongside partners Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth. Riley's clientele, past and present, included Bridget Moynahan, Mark Ruffalo, CSI creator Anthony Zuiker, directors Susanna Fogel and RJ Cutler, and screenwriters Margaret Nagle, Charles Randolph, and Ann Cherkis.

Advertisement

Describing Riley as "elegant, well-spoken, and someone who loved to have fun," Margaret Nagle (The Good Lie, Boardwalk Empire) paid tribute on Facebook, saying, "RIP Margaret. You were a gem."

Riley's contributions include serving as an executive producer on RJ Cutler's documentary, Billie Eilish: The World is a Little Blurry. She also held the role of EP for Ryan Murphy’s Ratched (2020), Love and Other Drugs (2010), and other projects. Notably, Riley was a producer on Bombshell, a film depicting the experiences of Fox News talent Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) facing sexual harassment from CEO Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). Born on December 9, 1965, Riley earned a graduate degree from the American Film Institute.

Before her time at Brillstein, Riley worked as an assistant at Industry Entertainment, and in 2002, she founded Margaret Riley Management.

Margaret Riley’s partners heartfelt tribute

Margaret Riley’s partner Keshishian said in a statement, “We are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend Margaret Riley, who was a passionate advocate and champion for artists. We share our deepest condolences and love with her family, friends and clients.”

ALSO READ: 'No Ken Without Barbie': Ryan Gosling Responds To Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig's Oscar Nomination Snub

Also, Becky and Weinberg added, “Professionally, Margaret devoted her life to making the voices of others a little more heard and as a result, she helped people everywhere feel a little less alone. Above all, Margaret was a passionate advocate for good, and she served this mission in her every action. As a manager, a win for a client invariably was met with Margaret’s vibrant smile and an affirmation that she always had known they were a star. When a client faced disappointment, Margaret’s smile offered comfort as she reminded them that ‘rejection is protection’ and continued her diligent pursuit of their next opportunity to shine.”

Margaret Riley is survived by her 14-year-old daughter, Dylan, 10-year-old son, Will, and mother, Doris.

ALSO READ: 'Feels VERY sus to me…': Fans Outraged As Barbie's Greta Gerwig And Margot Robbie Get Snubbed At 2024 Oscars