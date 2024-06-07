Who Was Tom Bower? Looking Back At His Legacy As Die Hard 2 Actor Passes Away At 86

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Tom Bower, a famous character actor who starred in The Waltons and Die Hard 2, died at age 86. He passed away in his sleep on May 30th at his residence in Los Angeles.

Who was actor Tom Bower?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died peacefully in his sleep, which Mary Miller, his sister-in-law revealed. He was “extraordinary in every way,” his manager told People magazine.

Almost two hundred acting credits were amassed by Bower, starting with the ’76 thriller Two-Minute Warning.

Born in Denver, Colorado, Bower's first time before the camera happened with Cassavetes’ first film, Shadows, shot back in 1957.

Bower's small screen debut happened during the early seventies when he appeared as the police guard in the 1973 TV movie, Incident at Vichy. This was followed by guest spots on shows like Kojak, The Bionic Woman, and The Rockford Files. Bower played Rex Barker during the fourth season of The Waltons, which aired in 1975.

Legacy of Tom Bower's long-lasting acting career

His notable co-stars include Nicolas Cage, Anthony Hopkins, Bruce Willis, Sung Kang, Jeff Bridges, and many more.

In ‘80s and ‘90s other movies that Bower took part in included Massive Retaliation (1984), Beverly Hills Cop II (1987), Raising Cain (1992), and Nixon (1995).

In 1990, Bower’s role as Marvin in Die Hard 2 with Bruce Willis brought him great recognition. The action thriller made around 118 million USD worldwide.

From the 2000s and 2010s until his last day, Bower has remained active on television screens, appearing in such series as Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order, The West Wing, Criminal Minds, The Hills Have Eyes, and Bosch. He most recently appeared as Henry Devereaux in the Bob Odenkirk-led dramedy Lucky Hank, which was released in 2023.

