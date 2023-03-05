Who was Tom Sizemore’s wife? Find out details about his married life

Hollywood’s tough guy Tom Sizemore, who was well known for his role in movies like ‘Saving Private Ryan’, Point Break, and more, died on March 3, 2023, after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 61 and died in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, California. He rose to fame in the 90s with acclaimed appearances in action-thriller films like Heat, in which he portrayed the role of a thief Michael Cheritto.

If we talk about his personal life, ‘Black Hawk Down’ star was married only once to Maeve Quinlan in 1996 and their relationship ended in 1999. Sizemore was a doting father to his children, Jagger and Jayden, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend Janelle McIntire.

When did Tom meet Maeve?

Maeve signed her first role in 1994 as an actress for Natural Born Killers, which was also Tom’s breakthrough film as he gained immense popularity for his role in the blockbuster movie. In that movie, Maeve played the role of a sexy guard while Tom portrayed the role of Jack Scagnetti. Just after two years of doing that film together, Tom Sizemore and Maeve Quinlan got married. But their marriage didn’t last long owing to his drug addiction. Their marriage which appeared to be going well from the outside was short-lived and the couple split in barely three years.

Maeve and Tom separated in 1999

Maeve Quinlan and Tom Sizemore got separated after spending three years together. In a recent interview, Maeve revealed that their marriage ended up because of Tom’s drug addiction. While the reason was not made public during the time of their divorce, the actress accused her ex-husband of domestic abuse in the interview. She called herself the survivor of domestic violence and it’s something that she would want to bring to life in her fifties. Maeve added that she never spoke about it because she just wanted to get out of that dangerous marriage.

