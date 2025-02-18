Who Was Tongolele? Know About Legendary Mexican Actress' Life And Career After Death At 93

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Tongolele, an actress and dancer– who mesmerised the audience with her performing skills has sadly passed away at the age of 93. Her passing was confirmed by Mexico Secretary of Culture on Monday through a remembrance post on X, per USA Today.

As per the outlet’s article, the translated text from Spanish to English, mentioned in the post: “Her stage presence and unique style established her as a reference in Mexican entertainment. Rest in peace.” The reason for her death has not been revealed yet.

The late star Tongolele aka Yolanda Ivonne Montes Farrington was born on January 3, 1932, in Spokane, Washington. Her biography on the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences mentioned that her install days of career included her dancing as a teen in San Fansioco’s nightclubs.

Then later as a Cabaret performer, Tongolele moved to Mexico City. She embarked on her film journeys by debuting in the 1948 film venture– Nocturno De Amor. This followed her work in La Mujer De Otro, Han Matado a Tongolele!, Matenme Porque me Muero, The King of The Neighborhood, Habia Una Vez Un Marido, and many more.

Her incredible career trajectory also includes her contribution to the telenovela titled- Salome, which also featured Edith Gonzalez, Guy Ecker, and others.

The later performers’ daring style at that time truly captured people’s attention. As per the Academy’s website, her dancing style and wardrobe were slammed by Mexico’s Legion of Decency at one point.

Tongelele, in her extensive career truly managed to win people’s hearts. Back in 2014, while having a chat with The Associated Press, the iconic star shared, “I never thought, 'I want to be famous.' I just wanted to dance," adding, “I didn't even realize that I was a star of the show, I didn't even know I was successful, I was just happy dancing.”