Who was Val Kilmer? Know about Top Gun and Batman Forever star who died at 65 from Pneumonia

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Val Kilmer, known for his roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, has passed away at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed to The New York Times that he died after suffering from pneumonia.

Kilmer had also battled throat cancer for several years, which affected his ability to speak. Despite his health struggles, he remained active in the industry, making a memorable return as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022) as per Deadline.

Born in Los Angeles, Kilmer studied at Juilliard and started his career in theater before transitioning to film. He gained recognition in the 1980s with comedy films like Top Secret! (1984) and Real Genius (1985).

His breakthrough came in Top Gun (1986), where he played Lt. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky alongside Tom Cruise. The film was a major success, establishing him as a Hollywood star.

Kilmer continued his rise with roles in Willow (1988) and his critically acclaimed portrayal of Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors (1991). Roger Ebert praised his performance, writing, “The performance is the best thing in the movie.”

Kilmer took on several high-profile roles in the 1990s. He played Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993), which became one of his most beloved performances.

He also appeared in True Romance (1993) and Heat (1995) with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. In 1995, Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Batman Forever.

While the film was a commercial hit, critics had mixed reactions. The New York Times wrote, “The prime costume is now worn by Val Kilmer, who makes a good Batman but not a better one than Michael Keaton.” He later turned down a return for Batman & Robin (1997), which ultimately went to George Clooney.

Advertisement

Kilmer continued acting in films like The Saint (1997), The Salton Sea (2002), and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005). He also pursued a passion for theater, writing and starring in the one-man play Citizen Twain.

In 2015, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer, which led to a procedure that damaged his vocal cords. He addressed his health journey in the 2021 documentary Val, using past video footage and narration by his son.

His return as Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick was an emotional moment, with Tom Cruise saying, “I was crying; I got emotional.” Kilmer is survived by his children, Mercedes and Jack.

ALSO READ: Kenan Thompson Reacts to Morgan Wallen Walking Off SNL Stage And 'God's Country' Post: ‘Seems Like A…'