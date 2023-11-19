Who were Princess Diana's parents? Exploring John Spencer and Frances Shand's relationship amid The Crown’s final season

The world has always been obsessed with Princess Diana, ever since she first came into the public eye. The people’s princess is still loved and adored to bits, and admirers often look back on her graceful journey and moments. While there are certain mysteries revolving around Princess Diana, very little is known about her life before becoming a part of the royal family. Her life has again caught our attention as The Crown revealed its final season trailer and date. Today we are looking back on our beloved former Princess of Wales' parents. To begin with, her parents' names were John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd. Here's everything you need to know:

Who were Princess Diana's parents?

John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd were Princess Diana's parents. They married in 1954 and divorced fifteen years later. Spencer and Shand Kydd had five children together, three girls and two boys, one of whom died soon after delivery, before splitting up.

Albert Spencer and Lady Cynthia Hamilton gave birth to Edward John Spencer on January 24, 1924. He went to Eton College before enrolling at Sandhurst Military Academy. Frances Shand Kydd was born to parents Maurice Roche and Ruth Sylvia Gill on January 20, 1936.

Princess Diana’s parents had ties with the Royal family way before the Princess was born

According to the BBC, Shand Kydd married John Spencer at the age of 18; the couple exchanged vows in Westminster Abbey, in presence of Queen Elizabeth II. The wedding was dubbed the social event of 1954, according to the article. Spencer worked as a royal equerry for both King George VI and the young Queen Elizabeth and rented a cottage on the Queen's estate in Sandringham when his children were little. Diana was born in 1961 at Park House, where the family lived.

Princess Diana’s parents split up when she was young

As per The Washington Post, Spencer and Shand Kydd's marriage began to deteriorate in 1967. Shand Kydd was in love with another man at that time. Spencer was granted sole custody of his children, and while Sarah and Jane went to boarding school, Diana and her younger brother stayed with their father at Althorp. In 1969, their mother married Peter Shand Kydd, but the couple separated in 1990.

Princess Diana’s father walked her down the aisle

John Spencer escorted his daughter down the aisle in 1981, when she married the then-Prince Charles. Spencer had a stroke three years before the wedding, which left him with some balance concerns.

Princess Diana had a rough relationship with her mother

Diana had a rocky relationship with her mother when she was younger, and she and her mother fell out as adults. After Diana and Charles' wedding, everything seemed to go wrong.

How did Princess Diana’s parents pass away?

Frances Shand Kydd would write to her daughter many letters in the final months of Diana's life, but they would be returned unopened. Shand Kydd died on June 3, 2004 at her home in Scotland. She passed away due to brain cancer. In the years following Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding, John Spencer suffered health issues. He was brought to the hospital with pneumonia in March 1992. He later died of a heart attack at the age of 68.

