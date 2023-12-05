Who were the Blossoms? Exploring Darlene Love's group's career, and members

Starting off as the Dreamers, the Blossoms were one of the first girl groups back in the 1950s, setting the stage for the popular girl group sound that took off in the 1960s. The original members—Fanita James, sisters Annette and Nanette Williams, and Gloria Jones—got noticed during a school talent show in 1954 by singer Richard Berry. They even backed Berry on some songs, but only one, Bye, Bye, really took off and made it to the national R&B charts.

Who were the Blossom Group Grils?

In 1956, the Dreamers decided to record their own music, giving us the singles Since You've Been Gone and Do Not Forget, both written by Berry. These tunes are considered the early sounds of the girl group style that became big in the 1960s.

After teaming up with Capitol Records, they changed their name to The Blossoms in 1957. A Capitol executive thought their different skin tones looked like a bouquet of flowers. Darlene Wright, later known as Darlene Love, joined the group, and in 1961, they released Son-In-Law, a hit on the pop charts, responding to Ernie K-Doe's Mother-In-Law.

As the 1960s went on, the Blossoms went through changes, with the Williams sisters leaving. The group became a trio with Love, James, and new member Jean King. They had some success, appearing on TV in 1965 and scoring with Good, Good Lovin in 1967, a lively song written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The Blossoms also backed up famous names like Bobby Darin, Paul Anka, and Buck Owens.

The Blossom's journey from 1970s to present

From the 1970s onward, changes unfolded in the Blossoms' journey. Darlene Love departed in 1974, while Jean King sadly passed away in 1983 due to a heart attack in Las Vegas. Fanita James continued steering the Blossoms, collaborating with different artists, including supporting Tom Jones, and performing on the Las Vegas circuit until 1990. During this time, she joined Doris Kenner Jackson of the Shirelles as a backing singer.

Darlene Love took a brief hiatus from the music scene after a short reunion with Phil Spector in late 1974. However, she made a triumphant comeback in 1981. By 1983, Love was not only making waves on Broadway in Leader of the Pack, a musical inspired by songwriter Ellie Greenwich's life, but she also delved into film acting, portraying Trish in the Lethal Weapon movie series.

Love expanded her repertoire with a one-woman show, Darlene Love: Portrait of a Woman, performed at The Bottom Line in New York City. Her enduring legacy includes the timeless hit Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) from the 1963 album A Christmas Gift for You by Phil Spector.

In the year 2000, after the unfortunate passing of Doris Kenner Jackson from breast cancer, Fanita James rejuvenated the Blossoms, bringing back original member Gloria Jones and introducing a new third member.

The Blossoms, featuring Love, James, Wright, and Jones, gained recognition in the 2013 Oscar-winning documentary 0 Feet From Stardom. The documentary unveiled their extensive contributions, including backing vocals for iconic songs like Bobby Boris Pickett's Monster Mash, Frank Sinatra's rendition of That's Life, and Betty Everett's The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss).

Even though The Blossoms never became super famous, their impact on music was huge. Their bold and truthful sounds shaped the way girl groups make music today, and without their early influence, the music scene wouldn't be the same.

