Who were the British Royals who asked Meghan Markle about Prince Archie's skin color? Piers Morgan reveals

In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the outspoken British broadcaster spilled the beans on a royal bombshell that has tongues wagging. Piers Morgan, true to the essence of his show’s name, revealed the identities of two royals allegedly expressing concerns about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie. Let’s dive into the details that have stirred up quite the royal controversy.

The shocking revelation

On Wednesday’s show, Piers disclosed the names: King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton. These revelations stemmed from Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s controversial new biography, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, where Markle had allegedly written letters to Charles, her father-in-law, addressing troubling conversations about Archie’s complexion.

Scobie’s book, in its Dutch translation, unintentionally exposed the names that were initially redacted due to libel laws in the final edition. The published passage alludes to discussions about unconscious bias within the royal family, hinting at the discomforting tone of conversations surrounding Archie’s skin color.

ALSO READ: Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning a 'total system reboot'? Here's what we know about the Duchess and Duke's plans

A right to know or unravel secrets

Piers Morgan, although skeptical about any racist comments from the royal family, argued that the British public deserves to know what is hidden in the pages of the book. He emphasized that if Dutch readers could stumble upon this information, British citizens who financially contribute to the monarchy, are entitled to the same revelations.

Meghan initially made these explosive allegations during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, claiming there were several conversations about the potential color of Archie’s skin. The reluctance to reveal specific details added to the awkwardness of the situation, according to Prince Harry.

ALSO READ: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking to move to Los Angeles? Exploring rumors about the couple's search for new home

Sales of Scobie’s book halted

Xander Publishers received a sudden request from the United States to halt sales of the book. The details remain shrouded in mystery, leaving readers curious about the sudden turn of events. The spokesperson for the publishing house stated that they are awaiting further instructions, leaving everyone in suspense.

In the midst of this bombshell revelation, the notable silence from Kensington Palace, Xander Publishers, and representatives of the royals involved adds another layer of suspense. As of now, there are no official comments or responses to Page Six's inquiries, leaving the public in eager anticipation of what unfolds next.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 explosive revelations made in all-tell royal book: Prince Harry's souring relationships to Prince William's no-nonsense ruthlessness