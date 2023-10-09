Who were the real Peaky Binders? Everything you need to know about the real story behind the Cillian Murphy starrer

Peaky Blinders has been one of the most popular shows on TV starring Cillian Murphy. According to smithsonianmag.com British screenwriter Steven Knight got his inspiration from a lesser-known gang that was present in Birmingham during the late 19th century. Although the TV drama and the gang have a lot of similarities, such as their sense of fashion and not obeying the law, there are some things that are different.

The real 'Peaky Blinders': Historical Gang vs. Fictional Family

The actual 'Peaky Blinders' came earlier, specifically in the 1890s. Their gang was founded on distinctive fashion sense, ruthless behavior, young people, and working-class people.

ALSO READ: 'I get that I look like him': Cillian Murphy doppelganger Tyler Glasnow invalidates viral image of him and Oppenheimer star, calls it 'AI generated'

Unveiling the name's origin

The TV Peaky Blinders hid razor blades within their caps, the historical gang likely earned their nickname due to the unique shape of their headwear or, perhaps, because of the local slang term "blinder," which referred to people who had a striking appearance. Their fashion choices were unique, ranging from bell-bottomed trousers to elaborate headgear.

ALSO READ: 'I'm really a wimp': When Cillian Murphy spoke about how Thomas Shelby's personality contradicts his real life one

The historical Peaky Blinders left a haunting legacy in Birmingham's history, marked by attacks on rivals, and confrontations with law enforcement. Their terror lasted until World War I, a timeline that differs substantially from the TV series. In reality, another gang, the Birmingham Boys, took control during the 1920s, marking the end of the Peaky Blinders era. Despite a lot of differences between fact and fiction, the mystery surrounding this notorious gang continues.

ALSO READ: Peaky Blinders Season 7: Is there another season on the cards for the Cillian Murphy starrer? Here’s what we know