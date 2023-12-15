Who will be the A-lister guest judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Find out as the show drops trailer for Season 16
Dive into the glitz and glamor as RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 makes a dazzling return in 2024, featuring A-list guest judges, game-changing twists, and a fierce lineup of queens competing for the coveted title.
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 is set to sashay onto our screens with a dazzling array of talent, glittering guest judges, and thrilling twists to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Season 16 of the popular show is all set to be back in 2024 with a plethora of A-list celebrities who will join the show as the guest judges. As the iconic reality competition prepares for its grand return, here's a sneak peek into what we can expect.
Everything you need to know about the upcoming Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race
The highly anticipated Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race promises to be a spectacle of charisma, uniqueness, and talent. Scheduled to premiere in January, the season boasts a diverse lineup of 14 queens vying for the coveted title of America's Drag Superstar and a generous $200,000 cash prize. The competition kicks off with a bang as the queens face the first Maxi Challenge talent show, showcasing their skills and leaving an indelible mark on the judges. The stakes are high, and the tension is palpable as they navigate the intricate world of drag, all while contending with a new immunity twist.
Intriguingly, one queen will be granted immunity, a game-changing element that could reshape the dynamics of the competition. Adding to the drama, the Rate-a-Queen twist allows the queens to cast their votes on who delivered the best and worst performances, injecting an extra layer of strategy and intrigue into the mix.
RuPaul's Drag Race new season brought the panel star-studded guest judges
As if the dazzling queens weren't enough, RuPaul has assembled an A-list panel of guest judges to elevate the excitement. Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron and chart-topping sensation Becky G are set to co-chair the season premiere, adding their flair to the fabulous panel. Joining later in the competition are luminaries such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, director Adam Shankman, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, and Ronan Farrow. With these notable personalities, the runway promises to be a star-studded affair. All four permanent panelists remain the same, including Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison, ensuring a perfect upcoming season.
Megami, in an interview with EW, promised that the upcoming season will bring some intriguing classic elements with the much-expected new twists. “For the twists and turns, we're bringing some good old Drag Race classics back that the fans have kind of been asking for, but also, there's a few new ones. It's a good mix. Regardless of being on it, this is my favorite show of all time. I am an internet goblin for this show, on Reddit and everything — this is going to be a fan-favorite season. The cast is so f**king amazing. We literally all came out of the gate gunning for this prize. It's an intense season, but also probably one of the best Drag Race has ever put on. I say that as a fan and Redditor myself,” Megami said.
As the anticipation builds, Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race is poised to deliver another unforgettable journey into the world of drag, where queens shine, judges dazzle, and the unexpected is always on the menu. Episode 1 of Season 16 will premiere on Friday, January 5 2024 at 8 p.m. on MTV.
