Who Will Host BET Awards 2024? Here's What We Know

The 2024 BET Awards will circle back to celebrate urban culture and Black excellence in entertainment on Sunday, June 30. Wrapping up the first half of the year, the awards ceremony has a thrilling line-up of artists, performances, and a special moment dedicated to Usher.

While the show spotlights the diversity of talents from sports, music, movies, and TV shows, Culture’s Biggest Night has confided in one veteran host to drive the audience’s attention for the third consecutive time.

Who will host the BET Awards 2024?

Taraji P. Henson, the Oscar-nominated actress and comedian, will steer the reins of the 2024 BET Awards as it unravels live in the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, per Deadline. The 53-year-old Golden Globe winner last emceed the BETs in 2022 and was slated to return in 2023 before the awards ceremony was canceled due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The Empire star teased a new talent that she had been waiting to showcase on a world stage. And Culture’s Biggest Night seemed like the perfect opportunity to debut her little-known talent, per People.

This is Henson’s hat-trick stint as a BET host but she still hasn’t been able to do away with the pre-show jitters. The comedian told an outlet, “I love nerves. I still get nervous. I get nervous on the first day of shooting. It's a live show. Anything can go right or wrong, you know, but that's what's so exciting.”

Besides Henson, other notable celebrities from the culture who have hosted the BETs since 2001 include Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx, Will and Jada Smith, Kevin Hart, and others.

Who is performing at the 2024 BET Awards?

Sunday’s BET Awards is set to feature a star-packed artist line-up with some of the greatest stars performing on stage.

Will Smith will stage a performance, in light of his new song, You Can Make It, with Megan Thee Stallion opening the show.

In addition, the following artists are also set to perform:

GloRilla

Latto

Lauryn Hill

Muni Long

Sexyy Red

Shaboozey

Victoria Monét

YG Marley

Ice Spice

Tanner Adell

Tyla

Chlöe

Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover)

Keke Palmer

Summer Walker

Marsha Ambrosius

Coco Jones

Sunday night will be Usher’s big moment as the 2024 BETs will host a special tribute to recognize and honor the R&B icon’s pioneering contributions to the genre and Black excellence overall. The Oh My God singer will receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, which comes soon after his stint at the famed Super Bowl halftime show.

Nominations and Film Highlights

The culture-shifting works of artists transpired the many nominations at the BETs. Drake is heading the pack with seven nominations for the year, followed by Nicki Minaj with six. SZA, Sexyy Red, and Monét boast five nominations each, whereas 21 Savage, Usher, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla are each tied with four nominations.

Film nominations include movies like:

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

How to Watch

The 2024 BET Awards will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The ceremony will be available to stream live on BET.com.

