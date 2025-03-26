Who Will Play Hagrid in Harry Potter Series? THIS New Actor To Play Big Role Originally Portrayed by Robbie Coltrane

Nick Frost is close to securing the role of Rubeus Hagrid in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series, according to Deadline. The British actor and comedian is reportedly in final negotiations to take on the beloved half-giant character.

This news follows speculation online, sparked by Frost’s cryptic Instagram post on March 20, where he wrote, “It’s happening; it’s actually happening.”

HBO has not officially confirmed the casting. In a statement, the network said, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

Nick Frost would join a growing list of actors attached to the series. John Lithgow is set to play Professor Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu are reportedly in talks for the roles of Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.

Fans began speculating about Frost’s involvement after he followed several cast members on social media. His background in comedy and drama, including Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and Into the Badlands, has made him a strong candidate for the role.

Hagrid is a key figure in the Harry Potter series, serving as the Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts and later as the Care of Magical Creatures professor. He is also the first person from the Wizarding World that Harry meets in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Robbie Coltrane portrayed Hagrid in all eight films, becoming a fan favorite. His passing in 2022 left big shoes to fill, and Frost’s casting would be a major moment for the new adaptation.

The Harry Potter TV series is designed to span a decade, covering each of J.K. Rowling’s books in depth. Francesca Gardiner is leading the project as writer and showrunner, with Mark Mylod serving as director and executive producer.