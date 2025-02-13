Who Will Portray Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter Reboot? Dexter Star John Lithgow In Talks For Fan Favorite Role

A lot of rumors are surfacing as we move closer to the Harry Potter series by HBO. More recently, John Lithgow has been reported to be in final talks for the character of Albus Dumbledore.

As per Variety, which reported the words of sources, the actor will be seen playing the widely loved headmaster in the wizarding series. However, per the outlet, HBO has mentioned, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

For those who do not know, in the book by JK Rowling, Dumbledore happens to be a very caring yet mysterious headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. With his high intelligence and talents, he has saved the magical school from a lot of evil powers before.

Meanwhile, the headmaster even plays a crucial role in Harry Potter’s life, helping him fight against the Dark Lord Voldemort.

It was Richard Harris who played the role of Dumbledore in the first two installments of the Harry Potter movies. After his death, the role was taken over by Michael Gambon.

A few months back, Mark Rylance was being rumored to play the character in the highly anticipated series.

Talking about John Lithgow, he has previously impressed the audience with his performances in films like The World According to Garp, Terms of Endearment and Footloose. Talking about his series career, he was seen in 3rd Rock from the Sun, as well as Dexter and The Crown. He was also seen in FX’s The Old Man and in Focus Features’ Conclave.

A report by Variety also suggests that besides Lithgow, fans can even expect Paapa Essiedu to portray the character of Professor Severus Snape.