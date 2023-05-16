Who will replace Blake Shelton in The Voice Season 24? Find out

Blake Shelton’s journey as a coach on The Voice will soon come to an end after two episodes of Season 23.

With The Voice Season 24 arriving this Fall, NBC has finally announced who will replace Shelton on the singing reality show competition in the upcoming season.

Read on to know more.

Reba McEntire to replace Blake Shelton on The Voice

NBC revealed that this year’s Mega Mentor Reba McEntire will replace Blake Shelton as the coach in the upcoming season of the singing competition.

This won’t be the first time McEntire will be on the show. In season 1, she was an advisor to Blake’s team, and she coached contestants in season 8. Not to forget, McEntire also served as the Mega Mentor of the ongoing season 23 of The Voice.

Reba took to her Instagram space to celebrate the announcement. She posted a video of the red coaches’ chair with her name on it. She captioned the post, “There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice.”

Reba McEntire will be joined by coaches John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton leaving the Voice after 12 seasons

Blake Shelton announced in December last year that he will be leaving The Voice as a coach. “I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Cast & crew reveals 9 fake things about The Voice