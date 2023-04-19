Who will replace Jonathan Majors in the MCU's Multiverse Saga amid the recasting rumors of Kang?

Jonathan Majors has been one of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga. The actor had played numerous versions of the Kang – the big villain against the Avengers in Secret Wars and Kang Dynasty. However, it seems that trouble is stirring up for Majors after he was arrested due to the domestic violence allegations in New York City.

Previously, Jonathan Majors’ managing agency dropped him due to these allegations as well as personal behavior. Now, as per rumors it also seems that Majors’ future in MCU remains uncertain. Here is everything to know about the same.

Jonathan Majors in MCU

There are plenty of speculations that Marvel might recast the Kang role in the movies. This is most likely due to Jonathan Majors’ arrest for domestic dispute involving his girlfriend.

If the reports are to be believed, Marvel has met with Jonathan’s representatives however no certain decision has been made even three weeks later. According to the insider claims, MCU already has a set type of actor who will be replacing Majors in the Kang role. MCU is reportedly looking for an artist like Damon Idris.

Kang in MCU

If MCU decides to not work with Jonathan Majors, then they have to recast the Kang because the villain is too big and important for the future plans just to be dropped like that. The Marvel’s story path is clear and they cannot remove Kang. It is also unlikely that fans are ready to say goodbye to Kang regardless of the studio’s decision about Majors’ future.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had also established The Kang council, an organization with the possibility of an infinite number of Kangs. And in the main reality, Kang leaders have serious beef with the Avengers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What made Jonathan Majors aka Kang the Conqueror almost walk out of his first meeting with Marvel Studios?