Who will replace Kirsten Storms’ Maxie Jones on General Hospital? Here's why she is absent

General Hospital, one of the longest running soap operas of all time with 60 years and 61 seasons under its belt will be replacing actress Kirsten Storms, who plays Maxie Jones, with Nicole Paggi, another well-known tv actress. The reason behind this is Storms’ health issues that began in 2021 when the actress had to get a surgery to get a cyst removed from her brain.

Why is Storms taking a break from the show?

Over the years, Kirsten has been facing several health issues and had to take short leaves from the show due to medical emergencies. However, everything worsened suddenly when the actress discovered that her severe neck pain and migraines were due to a fluid-filled cyst in her brain. After an MRI confirmation of her severe condition, the actress had to get a surgery so her condition did not get any worse.

She also shared that she had continued to work during the months leading up to her surgery and her amazing co-workers had kept her mind off of her impending medical leave. Back in 2021, when she had to get surgery her character was written to be departing from the main show to go to Texas. However, it seems that it’s time for Maxie Jones to come back to the show and since Storms still cannot work, Nicole Paggi will take her place for the time being.

Who is Nicole Paggi?

Nicole Paggi is a 40-year-old actress who will be replacing Storms as Maxie Jones for a couple of days until the actress is all better. She is known for her role of Jennie Bradbury in the series Pasadena, Britney in the series Providence, Sara Crawford in One on One, and Sydney Shanowski in the sitcom Hope and Faith.

Paggi had also taken time off her career after some successful projects to raise her two kids with her husband away from LA. Now that they are slightly older, Paggi has decided to come back to acting and starred in 9-1-1 in 2018 and The Rookie: Feds in 2022. Now she will appear as Maxie Jones in General Hospital until Storms is well enough to resume her role.

This is not the first time Storms was temporarily recast in General Hospital as Maxie Jones has been played by Jen Lilley in 2011, and Mollie Burnett during Storms’ several hiatuses in the last decade.

