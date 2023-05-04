Who will star in the stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain? Deets inside

Brokeback Mountain is set to be back with a stage adaptation. Yes, you read that right!

Originally written as a short story by Annie Proulx, the adaptation terms itself ‘a new play with music’, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The short story was adapted as a movie in 2005, with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal playing the two leads. But who will be cast in the stage adaptation of the play? Read on to find out.

Brokeback Mountain stage adaptation cast and crew

The stage version of Brokeback Mountain was written by Ashley Robinson and directed by Jonathan Butterell. The songs of the play are by Dan Gillespie Sells. The world premiere of the stage adaptation of the play will be hosted from May 10 through August 10 in London’s Soho Place.

It is anticipated that Academy Award-nominee, and Manchester by the Sea actor Lucas Hedges will be cast in the role of Ennis – which was originally portrayed by Heath Ledger. On the other hand, West Side Story actor Mike Faist who recently appeared on Broadway will be cast in the role of Jack, which was originally played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Talking about the stage version of the short story and film, writer Annie Proulx said (via The Hollywood Reporter), "Brokeback Mountain has been recreated in several different forms, each with its own distinctive moods and impact. Ashley's script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments.” Robinson, on the other hand, added, "I'm honoured to be entrusted by Annie Proulx to bring new life in new form to her timeless and universal story. A story that means so much to so many and will surely mean as much to a whole new generation.”

Brokeback Mountain: The Film

Brokeback Mountain follows the story of Ennis and Jack – who fall in love during their time on an isolated mountaintop in Wyoming in 1963.

The movie, directed by Ang Lee, received critical acclaim and grossed $178 million worldwide. Apart from being nominated for Best Picture, Brokeback Mountain won Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Original Score at the 78th Academy Awards. The movie also won four awards at the 63rd Golden Globe Awards. Moreover, Brokeback Mountain was also nominated for nine British Academy Film Awards, out of which, it bagged awards for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Gyllenhaal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on performing action sequences in Citadel; ‘I wanted myself to be elevated’