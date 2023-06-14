Who will take reigns of Wheel of Fortune after Par Sajak's exit? Frontrunners revealed

There has been a lot of speculation about Pat Sajak's replacement since he announced his resignation from Wheel of Fortune. A number of well-known individuals have been named as prospective front-runners, and each will bring something special to the legendary game show. Let's take a closer look at the contenders for the coveted role.

Vanna White

Vanna White, who has been a regular on the show for decades, is one of the strongest contenders. She is an obvious candidate because of her familiarity with the format and undeniable rapport with the audience. The show's longevity, in the opinion of Variety's Marc Malkin, would be ensured by White stepping up from her current position on the board, as he claims, "Vanna White is a guarantee that I think the show will still have its staying power."

Maggie Sajak

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie, who has been working as the social correspondent for Wheel of Fortune since 2021, is another prospective contender. Maggie might make a convincing candidate to carry on her father's legacy because of her increasing on-screen presence and her inherent passion for the series.

ALSO READ: Pat Sajak announces retirement from Wheel of Fortune, ending his 41-seasons journey

Ryan Seacrest

It has been rumored that producers have been in contact with veteran host Ryan Seacrest about taking on the position. According to Bloomberg, Seacrest has been meeting with the show's producers. Some sources say he is the front-runner for the job, while others claim there are several candidates. His background as a host of popular programs, including American Idol, lends credibility to his candidature.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg, a well-known actress and television personality, expressed interest in hosting the Wheel of Fortune during an episode of The View. "I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun," Goldberg exclaimed with enthusiasm. Her eagerness and sharp wit might add a new and captivating aspect to the show.

Fans eagerly await the news that will affect the future course of Wheel of Fortune as the search for the show's new host continues. The choice will have a big impact on one of America's favorite game shows, whether it's Vanna White, Maggie Sajak, Ryan Seacrest, Whoopi Goldberg, or another surprising option. The show's producers face the difficult task of selecting the person who can keep the enchantment going and enthrall viewers for years to come. Fortunately, there is a strong roster of frontrunners.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pat Sajak retires from Wheel of Fortune: 5 things to know about game show's host