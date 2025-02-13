Who Won Jeopardy! Tonight, February 12, 2025? Find Out
With a strategic Final Jeopardy wager, Isaac Hirsch claims his first Jeopardy! victory, defeating Neilesh Vinjamuri and Adriana Harmeyer.
The Jeopardy! episode on February 12, 2025, delivered another intense showdown. Neilesh Vinjamuri, aiming for his third consecutive win, faced stiff competition from previous winner Adriana Harmeyer and newcomer Isaac Hirsch. Despite Neilesh’s strong showing, Isaac’s smart betting in Final Jeopardy secured his first win, making him the new champion.
Jeopardy! Round
The episode kicked off with an exciting mix of categories, including 17th Century Facts, Monogram Madness, and The New Yorker at 100. Isaac dominated early, correctly answering seven clues without a single mistake.
- Isaac: $7,000
- Neilesh: $4,200
- Adriana: $2,800
Double Jeopardy! Round
Isaac extended his lead with a bold $6,000 wager on a Daily Double, pushing himself further ahead. Neilesh fought back with 11 correct responses and found another Daily Double, but an incorrect answer cost him valuable points.
- Isaac: $22,200 (23 correct, 2 incorrect)
- Neilesh: $13,800 (19 correct, 1 incorrect)
- Adriana: $2,800 (8 correct, 3 incorrect)
Final Jeopardy! Round
Category: European Artwork
Clue: “A rope around their leader’s neck, the men depicted in this late 19th-century piece seem resigned to death, but in the end, they survived.”
Correct Response: “What is The Burghers of Calais?”
Both Isaac and Neilesh answered correctly, but Isaac’s well-calculated wager secured his first Jeopardy! win.
- Isaac: $22,200 → $27,601 (Correct)
- Neilesh: $13,800 → $22,201 (Correct)
- Adriana: $2,800 → $0 (Incorrect)
Isaac Hirsch emerged victorious with $27,601, marking his first Jeopardy! win. Despite Neilesh’s strong performance, Isaac’s strategic betting kept him in the lead. Adriana, unable to recover from her Final Jeopardy loss, was eliminated.
With his win, Isaac will return in the next episode to defend his title, making for another exciting match ahead.