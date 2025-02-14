Who Won Jeopardy! Tonight, February 13, 2025? Find Out
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions came to an electrifying conclusion on February 13, 2025. Neilesh Vinjamuri, a software engineer from Lionville, Pennsylvania, outperformed his competition to claim the prestigious title and the $250,000 grand prize. Competing against former winners Isaac Hirsch and Adriana Harmeyer, Neilesh played a strategic game that secured his place in Jeopardy! history.
Jeopardy! Round
The game started with an exciting mix of categories, including "That Happened in 2024," "2-Word Cities," and "Your Stock Is Climbing." Neilesh seized an early lead, successfully doubling his score through a well-played Daily Double. However, Isaac and Adriana kept the competition tight, making for a thrilling opening round.
Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:
Neilesh: $6,600
Isaac: $3,400
Adriana: $2,000
Double Jeopardy! Round
The competition intensified as the contestants faced categories such as "Civil War Places," "Art For Art's Sake," and "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" Neilesh faced a setback when he lost $5,000 on a missed Daily Double, but he quickly recovered. A critical moment occurred when Adriana mispronounced the name of an actress from How I Met Your Mother, giving Neilesh a slight edge heading into the final round.
Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:
Neilesh: $13,600 (23 correct, 3 incorrect)
Adriana: $10,400 (16 correct, 5 incorrect)
Isaac: $7,800 (13 correct, 5 incorrect)
Final Jeopardy! Round
Category: Greek Mythology
Clue: Panoptes, meaning all-seeing, was the byname of this legendary figure, slain by Hermes while standing guard over Io.
Correct Response: Who is Argus?
All three contestants answered correctly, but Neilesh’s substantial lead and calculated wager secured his victory and the championship title.
Final Scores:
Neilesh: $13,600 → $20,801 (Correct)
Adriana: $10,400 → $16,400 (Correct)
Isaac: $7,800 → $15,500 (Correct)
Neilesh Vinjamuri emerged as the Tournament of Champions winner with a final total of $20,801, claiming the grand prize of $250,000. Adriana and Isaac, both strong competitors, each received $75,000 for their performances.
Neilesh’s victory not only earns him a place in Jeopardy! history but also secures his spot in the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters tournament. His combination of knowledge, strategy, and composure under pressure made him an undeniable champion.
With this thrilling conclusion to the Tournament of Champions, Jeopardy! fans eagerly await the next exciting match.