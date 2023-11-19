Who won Miss Universe 2023? Meet winner Sheynnis Palacios, the top 3, and more

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe 2023 in a dazzling ceremony at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 19 (IST). The 72nd Miss Universe pageant featured contestants from 84 countries, with the prestigious title handed over by Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA, amidst applause from the enthusiastic crowd. The event was hosted by Jeannie Mai, Olivia Culpo, and Maria Menounos.

What made Sheynnis Palacios Miss Universe 2023?

Palacios clinched the title with a standout response to the final question: "If you could live one year in another woman's shoes, who would you choose and why?" Choosing Mary Wollstonecraft, she emphasized, "I will choose Mary Wollstonecraft because she opened the gap and they gave an opportunity to many women. What I would do, I would want that gap, that income gap, would open up so that women could work in any area that they chose to work in because there's no limitation for women. That was 1750. Now in 2023, we're making history," breaking gender barriers and creating equal opportunities for women, making history in 2023.

Who is Sheynnis Palacios?

Sheynnis Palacios, the newly crowned Miss Universe at 23 with a degree in communication. Hailing from Nicaragua, she's passionate about working behind the camera, thriving as a producer or editor. Despite life's challenges, Palacios has embraced positivity, using her own experiences with anxiety as a catalyst to launch Entiende tu mente (Understand Your Mind), focusing on mental health awareness and destigmatization, fueled by her own experiences with anxiety.

The Top 3 contestants of Miss Universe 2023

Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios

Miss Australia, Moraya Wilson

Miss Thailand, Anntonia Porsild