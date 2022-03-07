Who is your role model? Tell us your favourite Hollywood celebrity who has inspired you and win prizes

Which Hollywood celebrity is your ‘Shero’? Submit your entries now and win vouchers worth Rs 5000/- Whether it is the trend setter Kim Kardashian, or the evergreen inspiration- Meryl Streep, women from Hollywood have always inspired us by being their unapologetic selves on and off the screen! Be it putting their innermost thoughts out there for the world to hear or focusing on programs and projects that have a positive effect in the world, you’ll find plenty of female role models in Hollywood. This women’s day we are inviting stories about your female celebrity role models that have inspired YOU the most.

Participate in the Pinkvilla Rooms presents ‘Who’s Your Shero’ contest and submit your entries now! 5 lucky winners will stand a chance to win vouchers from Nykaa worth Rs 5000/-

Contest Duration:

2nd March 2022 to 8th March 2022

Rules?

1. Sign up/Login at www.pinkvilla.com/rooms.

2. Join any community of your liking, Bollywood, South, Hollywood, K-pop, etc.

3. Post and tell us about your female celebrity role models.

4. Follow Pinkvilla Rooms on all social media handles.

5. Brownie points for participating from the Pinkvilla App.



Winners:

1. 5 lucky winners will get gift vouchers from Nykaa worth Rs 1000/- each.

2. Most engaging stories will get a shoutout on Pinkvilla Rooms social media.

ALSO READ:Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi says her mother is her inspiration; Reveals her & Karan’s plan for their moms