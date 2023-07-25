Whoopi Goldberg and Sherri Shepherd reflect on Bill Geddie's unwavering support at The View

The View, a pioneering talk show that has captivated audiences for years, took a moment to pay tribute to one of its key architects and longtime executive producer, Bill Geddie. Alongside Barbara Walters, Geddie co-created the show, a platform that brought forth diverse perspectives and sparked heated debates on national television. Bill Geddie’s recent passing on July 20 left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his legacy as an integral part of The View will forever be cherished.

Whoopi Goldberg and Sherri Shepherd reflect on Bill Geddie's fond memories

As the tribute unfolded, the beloved The View moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, and current and former panelists fondly reminisced about their experiences with the late Bill Geddie. Beyond showcasing clips of his comical appearances on the show, they highlighted his impact on their lives with genuine affection and candor.

Goldberg, with her signature wit and wisdom, kicked off the segment by describing Geddie as a "68-year-old, really cranky, and funny" individual. But beneath his humorous exterior, Geddie was a steadfast pillar of support during tumultuous times on the show.

Former co-host, Sherri Shepherd, shared a personal anecdote about her encounter with controversy early in her tenure on The View. In 2007, Shepherd's comments about the shape of the Earth caused quite a stir. Despite the backlash, Geddie offered her words of encouragement and a dose of reality with a humorous twist: "No! This is ratings, baby!"

Whoopi Goldberg recalls Bill Geddie’s encouragement amid turbulent times

For Goldberg, it was during two particularly challenging moments that Geddie's support and understanding became evident. In 2007, she defended football player Michael Vick amidst legal issues related to dog fighting. In 2022, she found herself suspended from the show for two weeks after making remarks about the Holocaust. Geddie's message to her was clear - The View thrives on diverse opinions, and as a panelist, she was there to express her genuine beliefs.

The View has been a platform for talented co-hosts to shine, and Sunny Hostin, a current co-host, shared her own experience with Geddie during her audition. Rather than passively observing other auditioners debating a topic, Geddie's candid advice was a wake-up call: "You're supposed to be on the show, not watching the show."

Even after leaving the show in 2014, Geddie continued to offer guidance, showing his enduring dedication to the people he mentored.

