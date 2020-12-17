Whoopi Goldberg backs Tom Cruise after the actor is accused of abusing Mission: Impossible 7 crew members

Tom Cruise reportedly lost his cool on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 after having seen a few of the crew members not maintaining social distancing. He then screamed at them because of the same.

Tom Cruise has made headlines yet again but for an entirely different reason. The actor has been accused of allegedly abusing his crew members on the sets of Mission Impossible 7. It so happened that he reportedly yelled at them for not following the COVID-19 related safety protocols. The Hollywood star even threatened to fire them. A few of the reports now state that as many as five members have left the film owing to his recent behavior on the sets.

But that’s not all. The actor’s rant has been leaked online in the form of audio. While Cruise is yet to comment on the matter, senior actor Whoopi Goldberg has opined her views on the same. In fact, she has defended the Mummy star in this matter. She stated that she totally gets it why the actor got angry which some people don’t understand. Apart from this, Goldberg has also cited the reason behind her backing Cruise.

She begins by saying how easily one can get a camera operator or a sound man. The Grammy Award winner then mentions that if someone like Tom Cruise looks over and sees someone not doing what they are supposed to do, it’s like a middle finger. As for the Mission Impossible actor, he is said to have lost his cool after having seen a few of the crew members not maintaining social distancing. Apart from that, renowned comedian Joy Behar also took a stance on Cruise’s behalf stating that he was justified in doing what he did.

