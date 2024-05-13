Whoopi Goldberg Calls Herself ‘Fundamentally Selfish’ While Talking About Dating Life; Here’s Why

Whoopi Goldberg prefers “hit-and-runs” when it comes to dating!

The View co-host shares his brief encounters, one-night stands, and more. As someone who has been married and divorced three times, she isn’t interested in a committed relationship anymore—but she doesn’t mind a few flings!

Whoopi Goldberg opens up about her love life

The 68-year-old host appeared on The Don Lemon Show on May 9 to promote her upcoming memoir Bits and Pieces and opened up about her love life. She mentioned that her hands and lives are pretty full with a daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandson to look after. “I don't have time for a whole lot of other people coming in into my into my life,” she added.

Goldberg is cool about hookups but prefers them if they’re “non-overnight.” She doesn’t mind making out with someone as long as they don’t spend the night. The Sister Act actress revealed that she was surprised by the realization of enjoying hit-and-runs more than committed relationships.

She never questioned her instincts and thought of herself as a "whore" or a terrible person. "I just was surprised by the fact that I didn't really want it, but I like to hit and run," she said. "I don't really want that. I want to see you when I see you, and then you go."

Goldberg doesn’t want to get married ever again

The Till star has been married three times! Alvin Martin was her first husband with whom she shares her daughter Alex, 49. Following her split with Martin, she married cinematographer David Claessen (from 19986 to 1988) and Lyle Trachtenberg for a year.

On May 10, she appeared on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? When asked about her plans to marry again, she said, “No, I don’t.”

“You know, when you're married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they're feeling. I am not,” she added. Goldberg prefers to invest her time in her kids, son-in-law, and grandkids, which according to her, requires more time and effort than a romantic relationship does.