Whoopi Goldberg Has Shocking Reaction to Amy Schumer Bringing Fake Pregnant Belly on The View

Whoopi Goldberg was seen going into silence as she saw Amy Schumer bringing fake pregnant bellies on the highly acclaimed show The View. The event happened in the recent episode of the aforementioned show, where Amy Schumer was promoting her upcoming comedy movie, Kinda Pregnant.

The comedy actress from the film, I Feel Pretty, shocked everyone as she brought a bag of gifts along with her on the show. However, these exciting gifts surely turned into a surprise for everyone, as they were nothing but fake pregnant bellies.

The actor had gotten these fake pregnant bellies for each of the cohosts to wear. These gifts, although, had panelists Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin excited, who jumped from their tables to show off their bellies, as they even danced wearing the strap-on pregnant stomachs.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg could be sensed to have been stunned by this act, as she even went fully silent as she received hers.

While Schumer asked the actress from Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to simply strap her belly on, Goldberg held the accessory in hand for a while, following which she directly cut into a commercial break.

As the show returned, Whoopi Goldberg could be seen wearing her pregnant belly. However, for everyone’s intrigue, the accessory was not where it was supposed to be, as Whoopi Goldberg was seen having the fake belly on her head.

"Welcome back. We are back with Amy Schumer. Ana has the next question," the Long Walk Home actress stated. She then even asked, "Can you imagine an egg in my body right now?" to which Ana Navarro replied that eggs these days are so expensive that one will have to eat the one they have within their body.