Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Carrie Underwood Performing At Trump Inauguration: 'I Won’t Be Watching'

Whoopi Goldberg defended Carrie Underwood's choice to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 but also said she doesn't plan to watch the event at all. However, Goldberg did address the backlash against the country music superstar.

Goldberg opined that politicians and public personalities are entitled to make their own decisions and that their rights must be respected. On The View, she said, "I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support."

Goldberg then went on to allude to the significance of that day being Martin Luther King Day, adding that she has no interest in Trump's event. She stated, "It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s just me."

This ignited mixed feelings from Goldberg's fellow cohosts. Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed support for Underwood's move, indicating her stance against efforts to boycott artists over their political views. Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, argued how it may validate Trump's embattled presidency through such acts.

Behar said, "How do you love your country and support and normalize someone who is a convicted felon and really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion. I would not be the person to say ‘don’t do it’ because I believe in free speech. But I personally would not do it."

Meanwhile, Hostin agreed with Behar but maintained belief in free speech and artistic rights.

Advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg said there would be further discussion about all the other performers at Donald Trump's inauguration, with a likely further debate in the days to come.

ALSO READ: What Did The View's Sunny Hostin Say About Kamala Harris? Find Out As Whoopi Goldberg Corrects On-Air Statement