Whoopi Goldberg receives support from The View co-hosts following her eviction from the show

Whoopi Goldberg's co-hosts are showing her support amidst her suspension from the ABC show The View over her offensive statement about the Holocaust. Goldberg had made hurtful claims insisting that the Holocaust "was not about race" and contended that both the Nazis and the Jews were white. Her statement had tweeted the same remarks online which prompted a mass cancelation of the host.

Reportedly, Goldberg's co-host on the show, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro, were furious on hearing of the suspension. Navarro defended Goldberg and told the Daily Beast, via the New York Post, "I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love The View," she continued to add, "This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say."

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt appeared on CNN after the whole fiasco went down and was asked if ABC's decision to fire Goldberg was a bit overreactive, to which he answered, "We sometimes have people in public places who can say clumsy things about race or faith or gender." He continued to add, "I don’t believe in cancel culture. I like the phrase that my friend Nick Cannon uses: ‘We need counsel culture.’ We shouldn’t cancel Whoopi because she made a mistake."

Greenblatt also disclosed, "I heard Whoopi say that she’s committed to doing better. I accept that apology with the sincerity with which she delivered it."

