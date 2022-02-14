Whoopi Goldberg returns to The View after her Holocaust controversy: Yes, I am back

Whoopi Goldberg makes her comeback on The View. The co-host of the show was previously suspended in regards to her offensive remarks on the Holocaust and her insistent claims that it was not about race as according to her the jews were also white. The Sister Act actress was suspended for two whole weeks in light of her disrespectful comments.

Goldberg started the show and said, via ET Canada, "Yes, I am back," she continued to add, "We’re going to keep having tough conversations. And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do." Goldberg then went on, "And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honour to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity."

However, Goldberg also admitted, "I gotta tell you, there’s something kind of marvellous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’, and this is what we do, and sometimes we don’t do this as elegantly as we could." She added, "It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that is what we try to do every day."

Whoopi expressed her gratitude towards the ones who looked out for her and continued to add that she wanted to, "thank everybody who reached out while I was away, and I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, wait, what? Really? Okay.’ And it was amazing and I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening."

