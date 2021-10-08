Whoopi Goldberg’s HILARIOUS response to why she doesn’t date younger guys will crack you up

Whoopi Goldberg recently made an appearance on The View and opened up about her dating preferences and whether she prefers to date older or younger guys. When The 65-year-old star was asked "Whoopi, do you go younger or older?" To which the Sister Act alum joked and responded, "It depends on my mood. Because it's about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and… look, it would be perfect if everybody was well-matched and well put together, but they're not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not."

Goldberg then even shared a particular instance when she was dating a significantly younger person. She said, "Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks. I went out with a younger dude and he said, 'I can't believe this.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.' And you kind of go, 'The Beatles? You've never heard of The Beatles?' 'No!'"

The Ghost actress added, "So you have to know when you're going younger, there's a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it's tiring. But then there's the other way where you're like, 'Yeah, you're younger, but you look good! Yeah, you're alright.' So you never know."

To recap Whoopi’s relationship history, the actress has previously been married thrice. Her first marriage, to Alvin Martin, ended in divorce in 1979. The two have a daughter, Alexandrea, 48. Her second marriage was to cinematographer David Claessen in 1986; they divorced two years later. Her third marriage, to actor Lyle Trachtenberg, began in October 1994 and ended in divorce the following year.

