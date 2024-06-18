Whoopi Goldberg Shares Hilarious Late-Night Mix-Up, Insists, 'Had Nothing To Drink'

Whoopi Goldberg the co-host of The View, recently shared a hilarious late-night mishap that left her and her audience in stitches. The incident, recounted on a Monday episode of the show, involved Goldberg mistakenly munching on cat treats instead of her favorite pretzels in the wee hours of the morning.

Goldberg's Hilarious Vatican Tale: Cat Treats vs. Pretzels

Goldberg, 68, began her tale by explaining that she had just returned from a trip to Italy where she and other comedians had the unique opportunity to meet Pope Francis. Despite her jet lag upon returning home, Goldberg made it clear that her actions were not influenced by alcohol or any substances.



Goldberg shared with her co-hosts on The View that it was 2 a.m. and she was enjoying Dot’s Pretzels, which she adores. She described how sometimes the pretzels come broken in half, which was crucial to the mix-up that followed.



The confusion arose because Goldberg's daughter, Alex Martin, had placed a bag of cat treats right next to the Dot's Pretzels. The intention behind this placement was for the cat to have easy access to treats without disturbing Goldberg during her sleep. However, in her tired state, Goldberg reached for what she thought were pretzels and popped them into her mouth.



Goldberg humorously described reaching over, pouring some Dot’s Pretzels into her hand, and popping them into her mouth. As she chewed, she remarked that they might be a little stale. It took her a moment to realize something was amiss with the taste. She initially chalked it up to the pretzels being stale but soon discovered the truth.



"Why do these taste so bad?" Goldberg wondered aloud as she poured more into her hand. Finally, she opened her eyes a bit wider and saw the packaging: "Crabby flavor Temptations," meant for her pet cat, not herself.



Despite her initial horror at the mix-up, Goldberg managed to find humor in the situation. She quipped, eliciting laughter from both her co-hosts and the audience, that she had just returned from the Vatican and was enjoying Temptations in the flavor of Crabby Crab.



Her co-hosts on The View, including Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, joined in the fun with light-hearted remarks. Navarro quipped, "Well that shows you, God has a sense of humor!"



This incident added to the recent light-hearted chaos on the set of The View. Just days before Goldberg's revelation, a crew member accidentally dropped a birthday cake intended for Alyssa Farah Griffin, replacing it with cookies instead. The mishaps seemed to keep the atmosphere on the show lively and filled with good humor.

Turning late-night mishaps into comedy

Goldberg's story resonated with viewers not just for its comedic value but also for its relatability. Many could empathize with the experience of stumbling upon unexpected surprises in the middle of the night. Goldberg's ability to share her mishap in such a candid and humorous way further endeared her to fans, showcasing her charm and wit both on and off-screen.



As The View continues to entertain and engage its audience, Goldberg's late-night snack mix-up serves as a reminder that laughter is often the best medicine, even in the most unexpected situations. Her candidness and humor have once again highlighted why she remains a beloved figure in entertainment.

