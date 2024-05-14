Whoopi Goldberg, well-known for her part in Sister Act and her open opinions about marriage, reaffirmed her opposition to getting married. She still has no desire for marriage, despite her previous claims, but she does acknowledge that she occasionally enjoys having casual relationships.

In a recent interview with The Don Lemon Show, Goldberg reiterated her viewpoint, pointing to her own propensity for self-interest. She included her daughter, son-in-law, three granddaughters, and one great-grandchild to illustrate how happy she was with the way her family was now. She spends a lot of time and energy on her family, thus she doesn't have much time for romantic relationships.

Whoopi Goldberg gets candid about marriage and hit-and-run hookups

In an interview with The Don Lemon Show, Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of The View, opened out about her opinions on marriage. In an admission that she was fundamentally selfish, Goldberg revealed that she enjoyed hit-and-run relationships. She explained that although she enjoys these kinds of interactions, she would like not to stay the night.

Whoopi Goldberg: Rethinking marriage and embracing freedom

Goldberg talked about the mental struggle she had concerning what society expected of marriage. She talked about the internal conversation that occurred when she thought about her desires and the urge to fit in with traditional expectations. Though at first she felt driven to investigate the possibility of marriage after seeing other people happy, Goldberg soon realized that she had already discovered clarity inside herself.

Thinking back on her discovery, she told a funny story about her mother's advice to only host parties rather than get married. This story emphasized Goldberg's process of self-acceptance and self-discovery, which finally led her to accept her penchant for unconventional partnerships.

At the age of 68, Goldberg made it clear that she was done with the concessions and obligations that come with marriage. She stressed the value of freedom and independence while expressing a desire for spontaneity and autonomy in her interactions.

Her open comments echo her earlier conversations regarding her sexual orientation and previous marriages. Goldberg has talked candidly about her divorces, jokingly expressing how liberated she felt after each one. Her dedication to honesty and self-expression, independent of cultural conventions or expectations, is highlighted by this candor.

Whoopi Goldberg's marital journey: A look back at her three marriages and divorces

Goldberg's marriage has been characterized by multiple partnerships and ensuing separations. In 1973, at the youthful age of 18, she tied the knot for the first time with addiction counselor Alvin Martin. Nevertheless, they parted ways after six years of dating. Their union produced a 51-year-old daughter named Alexandrea.

After that, in 1986, Goldberg found herself married once more, this time to Dutch director of photography David Claessen. Sadly, they were only married for two years before calling it quits.

Relentless from her previous mishaps, Goldberg married actor Lyle Trachtenberg for the third time in 1994. Nevertheless, their marriage lasted only a single year.

These encounters probably influenced Goldberg's outlook on marriage, as seen by her candor regarding her distaste for conventional marriages and her preference for freedom and independence.

