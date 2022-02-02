Whoopi Goldberg SUSPENDED from The View after Holocaust comments; Network says their values don't align

After her comments about the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg has temporarily been suspended from her daytime talk show–The View. THR reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin released a statement saying: “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

She added, “These decisions are never easy, but necessary. Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”

Goldberg spoke about the Holocaust-themed graphic novel Maus being banned from school libraries in certain states when she made her controversial statements on the subject. “Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man. But it’s about white supremacists going after Jews,” co-host Ana Navarro countered. Goldberg responded: “But these are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

After the show, however, Goldberg apologised on Twitter. She wrote, “[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

Also read: Whoopi Goldberg experiencing 'very mild' symptoms after testing positive for COVID 19