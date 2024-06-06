Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter Alex Martin Says She Is Not A Nepo Baby: ‘I Have Yet To Experience That’

Whoopi Golberg loves her only child, who is a daughter named Alex Martin. Although her mother is a widely acclaimed actress, along with being an Academy Award winner, Martin has claimed that she has not experienced nepotism yet.

She has opened up about what people thought of her and her acquiring a role in the 1993 hit movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Alex Martin about not getting favors from Whoopi Goldberg

The epic movie was recently remembered, as the cast of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit got together to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

They all appeared on the set of The View on Wednesday, where even Alex Martin joined her mother, Whoopi Goldberg, and other cast members. Well, she had played a small part in the above-stated movie, so yes, she had to be a part of the guests.

However, while recalling her role and detailing it, Martin stressed that she didn't simply get the role in the film just because of the fame of her mother.

During the interview, one of the hosts of the show, Sunny, 55, stated to Martin, who happens to be a mother of three beautiful children, “You've heard all these people talking about your mom…”

The host then continued by asking that although she is an acclaimed star’s daughter she claimed “there was no nepo baby situation" when she got this role.

In her reply, Martin stated, “No, there wasn't!” She further added that she had heard people talk about nepotism, however, Martin mentioned, “I have yet to experience that, how about that?”

She then continued by stating that just like “everybody else” even she had to give an audition. Talking about this, Martin then said that she was glad that the movie’s music supervisor Marc Shaiman wasn't present during the audition.

However, the whole audition turned out to be a great experience for the film producer who then landed a role in the movie.

Whoopi Golberg about her daughter

During an episode of The View, that aired last month Whoopi Goldberg mentioned that she will be leaving her $60 million fortune to her daughter, Alex Martin.

Martin was born on May 9, 1974, to Goldberg during her first marriage with drug counselor Alvin Martin.

While appearing on the show, Goldberg also named a few celebrities such as Jeff Goldblum, Ashton Kutcher as well Gordon Ramsay, while speaking of how they don't want their kids to rely on their fortune.

