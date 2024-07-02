'Who's Ready For That?': Beverly Hills Cop's Bronson Pinchot Is Baffled By Overnight Fame And Death Threats

Bronson Pinchot doesn’t like being the center of attention!

The actor experienced overnight fame after the success of the 1984 action-comedy Beverly Hills Cop, which was exciting yet overwhelming. Pinchot revealed that he had never enjoyed the “show” in showbiz and that it had taken him a long time to find peace. He is also renowned for playing the lead in the hit 1986 sitcom Perfect Strangers.

Bronson Pinchot says Beverly Hills Cop brought him fame and death threats

Although the actor had a small role in Eddie Murphy’s action comedy, his portrayal of the heavily accented gallery worker Serge left quite an impression on viewers. Pinchot went from being an unknown 25-year-old struggling actor to starring in one of the biggest blockbuster films.

In an interview with People, the actor opened up about his overnight fame. “Five seconds after the movie came out, I met Carrie Fisher, and she took me to a party at Rod Stewart’s house. I’m chatting with Elton John like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” he recalled.

It was just the beginning of Pinchot's stardom! He later starred in his Emmy-nominated role of Balki on the sitcom Perfect Strangers. Everyone fell in love with his character, an immigrant from the fictional island Mypos living with his cousin Larry.

However, Pinchot became cranky about all the attention as someone who does not enjoy fame. “My reaction was, ‘Really? Can’t you just be cool?’ I was all cranky,” he said. “Everybody's staring at you. And people sometimes will even make a death threat.”

He recalled people asking him to ‘do’ his character while he only wanted to eat his salad peacefully. But if he didn’t, they would be quick to threaten him. “I mean, that's a real thing,” he added.

Pinchot in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

In a 1985 interview with People, Pinchot said he would never reprise his Beverly Hills Cop character because he didn’t want that to be his image. However, he was happy to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel. “I don’t even know who that fellow really was,” he said, reacting to his comment.

He will be playing the heavily accented character that has remained iconic in the Eddie Murphy franchise. “It was a decent stomach exercise from how much I was laughing,” said costar Nasim Pedrad.

The Risky Business actor revealed that he was reluctant to attend the film’s LA premiere on June 20. “[I got] covertly threatening emails and texts from my manager saying, ‘You will be on the red carpet.’ ” he jokingly told People.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will be available on Netflix from July 3