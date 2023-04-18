Who's the mystery man Ariana Madix was spotted kissing at Coachella? Has the model moved on from Tom Sandoval?

Vanderpump rule star Ariana Madix was seen spotted with a mystery man at Coachella. After numerous cute selfies, holding hands, and kissing in public, fans are wondering if Madix is finally moving on from her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.

Ariana Madix spotted kissing a man at Coachella

Model and actress Ariana Madix was spotted kissing a mystery man at Coachella. In a video obtained by TMZ, Ariana seemed to be enjoying herself while dancing with her arms around the man. They were spotted passionately kissing later as the song came to an end. The pair have frequently appeared on each other’s Instagram stories throughout the weekend. The duo posted multiple selfies of them cuddling, and Ariana posted a picture of them holding hands. To add to the cuteness, the couple wore matching Nikes in a picture uploaded by Ariana’s friend Bradley Kearns.

Madix finally seems to be moving on after her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval reportedly cheated on her with her friend Raquel Leviss. Madix broke her silence about the breakup, writing, "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement." She continued, "However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world, and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

Who is Ariana Madix’s mystery man?

The man spotted with Ariana at Coachella is Daniel Wai. He is a personal trainer and posts videos and pictures of him working out in the gym quite often. Daniel has 15000 followers. The pair seemed affectionate towards each other, and Daniel is attending the festival with Ariana’s group of friends. Although there is no confirmation if this is just a fling or something serious, fans seem to be glad to see Ariana happy. “I feel like her life has gotten 100x better since Sandoval’s been out of it,” a fan commented, referring to Daniel. Another person called Daniel and “upgrade.”

