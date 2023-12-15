Who's the returning cast in Beverly Hills 4? Exploring plot, cast, possible release & more amid new trailer release

After a hiatus of 29 years, the legendary Eddie Murphy is reprising his iconic role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, set to hit screens in the summer of 2024. This sequel's journey has been far from smooth, navigating lots of development challenges, including script rewrites, directorial changes, and Eddie Murphy's hiatus from the limelight before his return in 2019. Despite these obstacles, the film has successfully wrapped up shooting, entered post-production, and is gearing up for its eagerly anticipated release.

Who's the returning cast member in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

Could there be a Beverly Hills Cop sequel without Eddie Murphy? Absolutely not. Murphy, for the fourth time, steps into the shoes of the wise-cracking Detroit cop Axel Foley (fifth if we count the unaired pilot for a TV series in 2013). Beyond the Beverly Hills Cop franchise and his legendary stand-up career, Murphy is renowned for voicing Donkey in the Shrek series and starring in films like Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, and Dreamgirls, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination.

In 2015, Murphy expressed hesitancy about a sequel, but with the return of Jerry Bruckheimer, the original producer, he found renewed excitement. Murphy shares his journey with returning cast members Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton, and Bronson Pinchot. New faces include Taylour Paige, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kevin Bacon, each bringing a fresh dynamic to the Beverly Hills Cop universe. Paige takes on the role of Foley's estranged daughter Jane, a criminal defense attorney; Gordon-Levitt portrays Foley's new partner Bobby Abbott; and Bacon steps into the shoes of Grant, the captain of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who are Eddie Murphy's kids? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the actor

Is there a trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

Netflix treated fans to the first teaser trailer on December 14, 2023. Set against Harold Faltermeyer's iconic Axel F theme, the trailer, while keeping the plot tightly under wraps, provides a tantalizing glimpse of the returning cast and introduces the audience to new characters.

What's the release date of Beverly Hills 4?

As of now, the sequel lacks an official release date. The teaser poster tantalizingly hints at a summer 2024 launch, reminiscent of the late May releases of its predecessors. Initially slated for March 25, 2016, coinciding with Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the film faced delays and was eventually pulled from the release schedule in 2015.

Will the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F release on Netflix?

In a departure from the theatrical distribution of the first three films, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is backed by Netflix; a deal was struck between the studio and the streaming giant back in 2019. While the possibility of a theatrical release hasn't been ruled out, Netflix, known for its occasional big-screen debuts, may alter its plans. The teaser trailer subtly suggests an exclusive Netflix release, although this could be subject to change.

What's the plot of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

The official synopsis for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reads as follows: "Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy."

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that "Detroit is a much different city than Los Angeles and especially Beverly Hills. He still has the same kind of wonderment at the things you see walking down Rodeo Drive.".

Director Mark Molloy added, “As we were scouting going from Detroit to Beverly Hills, the cultural contrast that made Axel a fish out of water in the eighties still is so vivid. They might just be the two most opposite places in America.”

Advertisement

Who are the makers of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F?

Mark Molloy, making his directorial debut, guides the ship in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. While a fresh face in feature films, Molloy boasts a successful career in commercials, having directed advertisements for major brands like Apple, Go Daddy, and Nissan. The film changed directors, with Brett Ratner, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah previously attached to the project.

In the production realm, Murphy dons the hat of a producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Melissa Reid. Bruckheimer, a stalwart in Hollywood, not only produced the previous Beverly Hills Cop films but also boasts an extensive portfolio, including blockbusters like Top Gun, Pirates of the Caribbean, Bad Boys, and National Treasure. The screenplay comes from Will Beall, a former LAPD officer known for his work on Aquaman and Gangster Squad, with additional contributions from the writers of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Tom Gormicon, and Kevin Etten.

ALSO READ: Why is Madonna under fire from fans? Exploring touring reasons for the anger