Who's the rising artist Megan Moroney? Here's everything you need to know and her best tracks till now

Megan Moroney, a rising star in country music from Savannah, Georgia, is making waves in the music world. The 26-year-old artist is set to perform her collaboration with Old Dominion, Can't Break Up Now, at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards on November 8. In addition to this exciting performance, Megan is a nominee herself, up for two CMA awards: New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit song Tennessee Orange. Let's get to know more about Megan!

Who's Megan Moroney? Find out

ALSO READ: How I Met Your Mother to Supernatural: Here are the 5 worst endings in TV history

Megan's rising musical journey till now

Megan's journey in country music began in 2020 after she graduated from the University of Georgia. Her career took off with the release of her debut single, Wonder, in February 2021. She followed this with the EP Pistol Made of Roses in 2022. However, it was her song Tennessee Orange, released in September of the same year, that became her breakout hit. In May, Megan released her first full-length album, Lucky, which includes Tennessee Orange. She later dropped a deluxe edition of the album in September.

ALSO READ: Wish: Disney expecting the animated original to mint over USD 50 million in its opening week

Megan's approach to music

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, Megan shared her approach to creating her debut record. She aimed to make each song evoke a different emotion, ensuring that no two songs made listeners feel the same way. Megan is passionate about storytelling through her music, allowing people to experience a range of emotions through her songs.

Connections before debut

Megan, a music business major in college, moved to Nashville after graduation to pursue her career. Even before releasing her own songs, she laid the foundation for her music career during her college days. She performed cover songs and opened for Jon Langston at a college concert, where country singer Chase Rice saw her performance. This opportunity led to her first songwriting experience. Megan also interned with Kristian Bush from Sugarland as part of her music business degree.

Awards and achievements

Although this is Megan's first CMA Award nomination, she has already achieved recognition in the country music scene. She won the Female Breakthrough of the Year award at the CMT Music Awards in April, celebrating her song Tennessee Orange.

Recent dating rumors

Megan was at the center of dating rumors linking her to country star Morgan Wallen. The speculation arose after she was seen wearing a University of Tennessee Volunteers t-shirt in promo artwork for her song. Morgan is a fan of the Volunteers, which fueled the dating rumors. While Megan confirmed that the shirt belonged to Morgan, she expressed discomfort about discussing her personal life in public. She prefers to let her music tell her stories.

Advertisement

Which are Megan Moroney's best tracks till now?

1. Tennessee Orange

2. Girl in the Mirror

3. I'm not pretty

4. Sleep on My Side

5. Hair Salon

.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift labels Dolly Parton as 'forcе of еvolution and transformation'; DEETS insidе