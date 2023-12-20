Who's the winner of The Voice Season 24? Exploring his life, career and journey throughout the show

Huntley clinched victory as the winner of Season 24 of The Voice on Tuesday night. This marked the second consecutive triumph for coach Niall Horan. Host Carson Daly announced “Huntley, you are the voice. Congratulations,” leading to tears and hugs as he embraced the runner-up, Ruby Leigh, on stage. Niall Horan, visibly moved, joined the celebration with a warm hug for the newly crowned champion.

Huntley becomes The Voice of Season 24

Throughout the season, Michael Huntley Huntley showcased his vocal prowess, notably with a poignant duet of Bob Dylan's Knockin' on Heaven's Door alongside coach Niall Horan. His journey began with a standout audition where he earned a four-chair turn with a powerful rendition of She Talks to Angels.

The 33-year-old singer faced tough competition from fellow finalists Mara Justine, Jacquie Roar, Ruby Leigh, and Lila Forde, ultimately winning the hearts of both the coaches and the audience.

Niall Horan, recognizing Huntley's unique talent, praised his natural vocal tone, drawing comparisons to artists like Chris Stapleton, Daniel Merriweather, and James Morrison. Huntley's daughter, 6-year-old Stella, even played a role in choosing Horan as his coach during the blind auditions.

On social media, Huntley expressed “This is insane. So blessed and so grateful for everybody that has believed in me on this journey,” he added, “Even though someone will be crowned a winner, we’ve all just been trying to create moments of genuine artistry and the amount of support from all over has meant so much to all of us.”

About Huntley's Journey to the Voice

Originally from Spring Hill, Florida, Huntley now resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia, returning after a brief stint in Nashville. Before The Voice, he performed extensively in Virginia. Additionally, he released his debut single Holdin' On in 2022, showcasing his musical talent beyond the competition. Formerly a booking agent, Huntley transitioned into a full-time musician, performing five times a week.

Before winning The Voice, Huntley expressed gratitude on Instagram for the overwhelming support he received on his journey, emphasizing the shared goal of creating genuine artistic moments. During the December 18 episode, he impressed with performances of Creed’s Higher and Tom Odell’s Another Love. In the finale, he sang Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door with Niall, ultimately securing victory against finalist Ruby.

Introduced during his Blind Audition, Huntley sweetly honored his 6-year-old daughter, Stella, showcasing his dedication to parenting. A proud dad of two, Huntley, who lacked a relationship with his father, prioritizes his role as a loving parent.

