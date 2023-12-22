Whose call made Bradley Cooper rush out of the Maestro Press conference mid-session? Answered

Bradley Cooper's commitment to fatherhood took center stage during a recent press conference for his movie 'Maestro' in New York City. The actor abruptly left the stage, citing an urgent call from his daughter Lea's school nurse. Cooper, who shares joint custody of six-year-old Lea with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, displayed his dedication as a dad by attending to a matter at his daughter's school.

Bradley Cooper's dad's duties interrupted his press conference

The unexpected interruption during the Maestro press conference unfolded when Bradley Cooper received a call from his daughter's school nurse. Apologizing to the audience, Cooper explained the situation and briefly left the stage to attend to the matter, as retrieved via the Daily Mail . So sorry. The superstar stated, “The school nurse just called me. Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going? Is that all right?”

The actor revealed that he needed to administer something at Lea's school, an act school officials wouldn't allow, requiring his immediate attention. “I have to apply something that they won’t allow. I have to do it, so it’s, like, a 10-minute walk,” he shared highlighting his duties as a responsible dad. Cooper's swift departure underlined the delicate balance he maintains between his professional commitments and his role as a devoted father.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Bradley Cooper's Maestro become reason Ana de Armas-Jake Gyllenhaal's movie got shelved?

Bradley Cooper on being a dad as he graced the red carpet with his daughter

Contrary to his departure from the press conference, Bradley Cooper recently enjoyed a red-carpet appearance with his daughter Lea for the Netflix film 'Maestro.' The father-daughter duo radiated joy and style, with Lea proudly showcasing her Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print dress and gold pumps. Cooper, who shares a cordial relationship with ex-Irina Shayk, often collaborates with her for special occasions and co-parenting responsibilities for the positive growth of his kid.

In a rare revelation about his personal life, Bradley Cooper shared insights into his approach to fatherhood during an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, retrieved via ET . Cooper acknowledged learning from his father's mistakes, emphasizing the importance of self-reflection and growth.

The actor expressed his commitment to unburdening his daughter from his own shortcomings and creating a better life for both of them. He shared, “I mean, you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes and I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow. To help unburden her with any of my bullshit…And for me, It’s for me, too. It just makes life much better."

In the aftermath of his past relationship with Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper has moved on romantically with model Gigi Hadid. The couple's fast-paced relationship has attracted attention, with sources indicating that they are together almost every day and that their connection is intensifying. As he continues to embrace fatherhood and explore new romantic relationships, Cooper continues to grab the attention of both the media and the public alike.

ALSO READ: Is love in the countryside brewing for Maestro star? Bradley Cooper's new home near Gigi Hadid's mother's farm sparks speculation