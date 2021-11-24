THIS is why Adele is MISSING from 2022 Grammys nomination list despite Easy On Me success

The Grammys just released its nominations for 2022 and Adele, despite making a chart-topping comeback didn't make the list! Now, many fans are wondering why the British singer was left off the nomination list despite the success of her new album 30. Turns out, Adele wasn't snubbed but just wasn’t eligible. According to the academy, the eligibility period for the 2022 Grammy Awards is from September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021.

Case in point--Adele‘s song “Easy on Me” was released on October 15, 2021, and her album 30 was released on November 19, 2021. The new music missed the cut-off date by a few days and now will be eligible at the 2023 Grammys. If you didn't know, through her career, Adele has received a total of 18 Grammy nominations and she won 15 of them! Her 15 Grammy awards include: Best New Artist prize, two Album of the Year awards, two Song of the Year awards, and two Song of the year awards. While Adele won't be taking home any Grammys this year, we’re pretty sure that she’ll make up for it next year in 2 folds!

Just last week, the singer opened up about her new album and revealed why she thinks the album 30 could make a huge impact. Appearing on Apple Music's Zane Lowe podcast, Adele said: "There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere. I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back. And I realized, I actually didn't like who I was. And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. And I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people's lives. And I think a song like Hold On could actually save a few lives. I really, really do."

