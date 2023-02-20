Why American Idol season 6 premiere was so emotional with Katy Perry in tears? Find out details

The ABC incarnation of the singing competition for season 6 saw the return of judges Luke Bryan , Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry with the new contestants hoping to earn the global tickets for the next phase of this competition.

The season 6 of American Idol premiere is back which left the audience and judges in tears.

However, it quickly turned emotional as Kya Monee’ who delivered a duet of Rihanna’s Stay which left Katy Perry in tears.

American Idol season 6 premiere

Earlier Kya Monee was also one of the contestants on American Idol season 4 and cinched the golden ticket by earning three yes from the judges. Spence finished in second place in the Season 4 and passed away in October 2022 at the age of 23 because of the car crash. Spence and Monee have been friends since their duet.

Kya Monee delivered a chilling duet with Willie Spence of Rihanna’s Stay. This earned a standing ovation from the judges and audience while Katy Perry was in tears.

Kya Monee said that it was very special to her since Willie and herself became very close friends. Monee added that Spence was the one who encouraged her to come back on American Idol to chase her dreams.

Willie Spence was supposed to accompany Kya Monee on her auditions but he is not there now. She adds that it is very hard to not have that kind of support anymore.