Why are Cardi B and Offset in hot water? Lawsuit reveals contract breach and negligence in L.A. rental debacle

Cardi B and Offset, the former dynamic couple, find themselves entangled in a legal mess as recent events shed light on their tumultuous relationship and a lawsuit over an alleged rental home debacle in Los Angeles. From a publicized breakup to a costly legal battle, the duo’s unfolding drama continues to grab both the public's and media’s attention.

Cardi B and Offset took their breakup feud online

The hip-hop superstar Cardi B, known for her chart-topping hits, recently made headlines when she announced her separation from Offset during an Instagram Live session after years of happy marriage. The revelation came weeks before the lawsuit, where Cardi B asserted her newfound single status, hinting at personal changes. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she stated. “The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you. So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind.’”

Cardi B also candidly shared a glimpse of her separation from Offset by sharing her feelings through her Instagram story in early December, stating, ”You know when you just outgrow [sic] relationships. I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

The separation rumors surrounding the former couple were first noticed by netizens when the duo unfollowed each other on social media. The unexpected breakup of Cardi B and Offset shook everyone, fueling cheating rumors against Offset. The renowned American rapper, in response to cheating allegations, vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He stated, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk, man, you need some help!”

Cardi B and Offset sued after damaging their LA rental property

The duo faces legal entanglement as they are sued for allegedly damaging a Los Angeles rental home. The lawsuit, citing breach of contract and negligence, details the extensive damage to the property, including broken furniture, holes in walls, burn marks on tables, and permanent scratches and stains to the limestone tile floors, rugs, and curtains. The owner claims the cost to repair the damages amounts to at least $85,000, as retrieved via US Weekly.

The legal allegation suggests that Cardi and Offset not only failed to pay rent and utilities but also neglected attempts to address the issue by vacating the property in October without any prior information.

Cardi B and Offset's journey takes an unexpected turn as their once-charismatic relationship faces inevitable separation. The former couple’s separation has now further invited complexities to their lives as they try to move on from each other.

