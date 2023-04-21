Why are charges against Alec Baldwin in the Rust shooting case being dropped? Find out

Charges against Alec Baldwin in the 2021 Rust shooting case have been dropped, announced New Mexico Special prosecutors.

For the unversed, in January this year, Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Rust shooting case that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

Why have the charges against Alec Baldwin in the Rust shooting case being dropped?

According to NPR, prosecutors Kari T. Morrissey and Jason J. Lewis released a statement noting that they were preparing for a May 3 preliminary hearing when law enforcement presented new evidence to them. "New facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis,” they wrote in the statement. They further added that the involuntary charges against Baldwin have been dropped so that they can investigate further. "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled,” the statement read.

It should be noted that the involuntary manslaughter charges against Rust’s armorer-in-charge Hannah-Gutierrez-Reed have not been dismissed yet. However, her attorneys reportedly hope that by the end of the process, the charges against her will be dropped too.

Alec Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, stated they were pleased with the decision to dismiss the charges against the 65-year-old actor. "We encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," they wrote in a statement.

What happened at the Rust movie set?

For those unaware, actor, producer, and comedian Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with an old-fashioned rifle for a scene in the low-budget western film Rust, which he was shooting on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Halls handed the revolver to Baldwin who was told that it did not contain any live ammunition. However, amid the rehearsal, the rifle went off proving to be fatal for the 42-year-old cinematographer, who was shot in the chest. It also injured director Joel Souza. After the shooting, five live rounds mixed in with dummy rounds were found on set.

