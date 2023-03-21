Why are Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa facing backlash over a prank?

Birthday prank gone wrong? Looks like fans are not quite impressed with the way Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky celebrated their son’s birthday. Chris Hemsworth and his wife have been called out on the internet for playing a prank on their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. The couple was celebrating their twin son’s 9th birthday.

The star shared a carousel of pictures to express his love for his twin sons on Instagram and captioned it as “Happy 9th birthday to my little men”. In one of the pictures, Elsa could be seen pushing one of his boy’s faces into the birthday cake. He further added, "Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!! As soon as he posted pictures on Instagram, it sparked discussions online about parenting. Within 24 hours of posting the picture on his Instagram, the post received more than one million likes. While a lot of people saw it as a cute birthday post, others called it ridiculous and violent.

Fans’ reaction over Chris’s playful prank on son

Thousands of people commented on Chris Hemsworth's post as soon as he posted it. Social media fans have started debating over it. Some criticized them for shoving their son’s face into the birthday cake while some called it a ‘proud dad moment’. One user commented, “Only one way to eat cake in this house and that’s to have mum slam your head into it face first!! Another commented, "It’s so violent." A third person wrote, "whhhyyyyy do people think this is funny." A fourth person said, "That is the correct and only way to eat a yummy chocolate cake…"

