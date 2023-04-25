Why are fans upset with WWE's ranking changes? Here's what we know

WWE, the world's leading wrestling entertainment company, has recently marked the 60th anniversary of its top championship title with a list of the top 30 title changes in the company's history. However, the top five entries on the list have caused quite a stir among fans, with many expressing their dissatisfaction.

The company's latest release, a 20-minute video showcasing the most significant WWE Championship changes in history, has garnered significant attention from fans. The video boasts an impressive lineup of WWE legends, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Hulk Hogan, and Mick Foley. Their contributions have made the video an instant classic, drawing in viewers from all corners of the world.

ALSO READ: Wrestlemania 39: WWE legend Lita says she felt 'like a fan' as she walked down with Trish and Becky

Why are the fans fuming?

The WWE Championship is widely regarded as the most prestigious title in professional wrestling. The company has dedicated itself to elevating its status to the pinnacle of the industry. However, the recent announcement of the top five title changes by the Wrestling Ops Twitter account has generated mixed reactions from fans. While some are thrilled with the rankings, others are expressing their discontent with the choices. The company is keeping a close eye on the feedback and will continue to work towards making the WWE Championship the most sought-after championship in the world of wrestling.

The list has generated mixed reactions. While some deem it to be "solid," others strongly disagree and feel that the company overlooked some crucial title changes that deserved a spot in the top five. For instance, Daniel Bryan's historic victory in the World Heavyweight Championship is noticeably absent, as is Eddie Guerrero's poignant win. Furthermore, several fans were taken aback by Kofi Kingston's inclusion in the top five, especially given the exclusion of wrestling luminaries like Bryan and Jeff Hardy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does former WWE star Jacques Rougeau say about Vince McMahon’s Montreal Screwjob decision? Find out