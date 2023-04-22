Why are fans worrying about Love Is Blind fame Shayne Jansen's erratic behaviour?

Love Is Blind fame Shayne Jansen is currently making headlines after he appeared quite erratic on his recent Instagram Live. Well, on Sunday the real estate broker appeared to be struggling to form coherent sentences while he was live. Fans of the star have expressed their concerns about his for his chaotic behaviour. On Thursday, Shayne also announced that he is taking a break from the digital world and this break has come after fans showed their concerns for his erratic side.

Fans' reactions to Shayne Jansen’s behaviour

After Shayne came live on Instagram, fans started resharing his video and dropped their reactions. A user captioned it, “He’s always been energetic but seems to be on something? Hope he gets help.” In the video, the Love Is Blind alumni was quoted saying, “I got spooked for a hot minute but then I’m like … ’no one can spook me’.” Some users also wrote, ‘Intervention ASAP. so sad,’ ‘Someone please check on him reality TV has not been well for him’ and third one commented, ‘Poor guy. Is clearly struggling. I hope he gets the help he needs. It’s never too late to try.’

Shayne Jansen is struggling with severe ADHD

For the unversed, Shayne Jansen struggles from “severe ADHD,” but earlier he denied using drugs while filming. In a podcast he was quoted saying, “Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not. I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body, but I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done certain things.” “People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’d up the whole time. Everyone would have heard me do it. It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’d up”, he added.

ALSO READ: Love is Blind: When will Season 5 release? Date, time, cast, filming location and other details explored